Texas A&M Launches Coronavirus Activity Webpage

Texas A&M has launched a new website to keep track of campus pandemic activity.

As of Tuesday, the website shows a daily count of the number of students and faculty who have been infected between August 11 and August 22.

A&M is also publishing testing information. Between August 2 and 23, the positivity test rate among students and employees is just under 13 percent.

E-mail sent to the Texas A&M campus community by provost Carol Fierke, August 25 2020:

As students have returned, we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 diagnoses in this population and in the community.

Texas A&M understands the importance of COVID-19 testing and the critical nature of sharing data with the Aggieland community.

The COVID-19 dashboard is available here for public access and will be updated weekly, though data are being monitored daily by our health experts and administration.

Information to date is as expected with thousands of students returning to the Bryan-College Station region and campus.

As you review the dashboard, please carefully review each graph’s footnotes to notate what is included in each as data may vary from county or state information on a given day.

I meet regularly with university representatives to review the dashboard data and other metrics in order to make recommendations to the President and the System about University operations.

We also work closely with Dr. Seth Sullivan of the Brazos County Health District, and we are monitoring the current situation very carefully.

We want our Aggie community to be safe.

Each one of us can easily help and effectively minimize the spread of infection by wearing face coverings, physical distancing, staying home when sick, quarantining when exposed, assisting with contact tracing, and getting tested. Thank you for doing your part.

Please remember that information about COVID-19 can be found on the central COVID-19 page accessible from the university’s central web page.