Texas A&M Interim President’s Update Of Reorganizing “The Path Forward” Plan And Restructuring The President’s Office

Before Texas A&M’s Thanksgiving break, interim president Mark Welsh posted an online update about what he calls his “quick look assessment” of “The Path Forward” reorganization plan and restructuring the president’s office.

Among Welsh’s bullet points of changes to the reorganization plan, he says a university wide space allocation study is nearing completion, a draft statement for the university regarding the value of academic freedom is under review by the provost, and a strategic budget council has been formed.

Regarding the office of the president, Welsh announced the creation of a deputy chief of staff. Alexandra Rainey was with the A&M Foundation, where she supported development efforts for the Bush School, where Welsh spent seven years as dean before becoming interim president.

Welsh, who was named November 17 as sole finalist for president on a permanent basis, is scheduled to present his state of the university address on November 29. Click HERE for more information about watching the presentation in person or remotely.