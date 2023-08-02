Texas A&M Interim President Mark Welsh’s First Visit With Reporters

Texas A&M interim president Mark Welsh first visit with reporters took place Wednesday in the flag room of the memorial student center.

Topics during the more than 30 minute news conference included the call from the chancellor on July 21 to become acting president and his visit with the board of regents before they approved naming Welsh interim president on July 30.

Welsh, who was in his seventh year as dean of the A&M Bush School, announced naming as interim dean Frank Ashley, who is a veteran A&M university and system administrator.

Welsh also said the search process will not be interrupted for multiple openings for dean and department head positions.

Much of the news conference dealt with the aftermath of the failed hiring of Kathleen McElroy to lead A&M’s journalism department and the two week suspension last March of professor Joy Alonzo after she was censured by the University of Texas medical branch in Galveston.

Click below to hear the August 2, 2023 news conference with Mark Welsh and local reporters.

