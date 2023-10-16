Texas A&M Interim President Issues Statement About The Israel-Hamas War

Texas A&M’s interim president issues a statement about the war between Israel and Hamas.

Mark Welsh, who is a retired Air Force general and former Air Force chief of staff, has on his website what he calls a “message of support to the Aggie community”.

Welsh shares his “heartfelt condolences” to “anyone who has lost friends or loved ones to the violence”.

Welsh also says he “will do everything in his power to ensure this campus remains a safe place for people of all beliefs to live, work, and learn.”

He says peace ultimately “starts with each one of us, and its foundation is the respect that I believe is the birthright of every human being. Let’s make sure that every member of the Aggie Family feels that respect each and every day.”

He writes that “the inexcusable terrorist attack on innocent civilians was shocking, and escalated violence in the region will cost even more innocent lives. War, even when justified, is an ugly thing.”

Welsh says he prays “for the safe release of hostages”, to an end to what he calls “this violent chapter”, for “lasting peace”, and “most importantly”, a “world where people and nations can address and resolve their differences without standing behind a gun.”