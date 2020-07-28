Texas A&M Inks Transfer Zhane Smith to Signing Class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M announced the signing of Zhane Smith to the women’s track & field program.

Smith, an Inglewood, Calif., native is a two-time NCAA East Regional qualifier transfer from Kentucky. Prior to competing for the Wildcats, she spent the 2017-18 season at Purdue.

“Zhane adds depth to the program,” Head coach Pat Henry said. “She has experience of competing at the high level that we compete at in the SEC.”

During the 2019 outdoor season she recorded a personal best long jump mark of 6.32m/20-9, Smith recorded a mark of 20-plus feet in three of the five meets entered. Prior to finishing 23rd in the long jump at the NCAA East Regional, she placed 10th at the 2019 SEC Outdoor Championships with a leap of 6.10m/20-0.25.

As a freshman, Smith competed in the long jump and triple jump in 10 of the 12 meets she entered during the indoor and outdoor seasons for the Boilermakers. In her collegiate debut she won the Gene Edmonds Invitational triple jump at 12.32m/40-5 and finished third in long jump at 5.79m/19-0. Smith swept the horizontal jumps at the 2018 Louisville Invitational, winning the long jump (6.28m/20-7.25) and the triple jump with a personal best mark of 12.49m/40-11.75. She capped her 2018 campaign finishing 31st in the long jump at the NCAA East Regional.

Smith was coached under the direction of Coach Chucky Hampton at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, Calif. As a senior she was a bronze medalist in the long jump at the 99th CIF State Track & Field Championships, Smith also placed fifth in the triple jump.

Zhane Smith (Jumps) – Inglewood, California (Long Beach Polytechnic/Purdue/Kentucky)

