Texas A&M Increases Pandemic Restrictions Following The Discovery Of Two New Unrelated Clusters

Texas A&M announced Monday evening additional pandemic restrictions.

That follows the discovery of two new and unrelated coronavirus clusters.

One cluster is students who are members of the A&M artillery band who live in Dorm 12. A&M officials say the undisclosed number of students have been tested and are adhering to quarantine and isolation guidelines.

The second cluster is an undisclosed number of employees of A&M’s emergency medical service. The affected workers, none who live on campus, will not return to work until after completing A&M’s quarantine/isolation period.

Both clusters, as well as other recent active infections, are traced back to off-campus social events and gatherings.

According to Texas A&M data, the university reported 367 new cases between Halloween and last Saturday (October 31-November 7). That includes 70 new cases on Friday, November 6.

Contact tracers linked many of these cases to off-campus social gatherings.

Officials say there is no evidence that transmission is occurring in classrooms or at on-campus events that are complying with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Aside from classes, gatherings on the flagship campus are now restricted to no more than 10 people. Starting Wednesday, gatherings of more than 10 must be approved by the appropriate dean, vice president or provost.

Officials say the university will not further increase the number of employees coming back to campus. Most offices will be kept at no more than 75 percent capacity.

Visitors to on-campus residence halls are discouraged until further notice.

Face coverings continue to be required.

All students living on campus are encourage to get tested. Students, faculty, and staff are able to get FREE testing at the three testing kiosks around campus, at the university’s health center, and at locations off campus.

Additional information from Texas A&M:



Guidance from Texas A&M and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detail what steps a student, faculty member or staffer should do if sick or exposed to the virus:

Isolation: Individuals with a positive or presumed positive case should remain in isolation and not be with others for at least 10 days after symptoms first appeared, and for at least 24 hours without a fever and without medication. Individuals without symptoms can rejoin the campus community 10 days after a positive test.

Quarantine: Individuals who have close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or presumed positive should quarantine by staying home and monitoring their health for 14 days after last contact with the person. The CDC defines close contact as being within six feet of the person for 15 minutes or more.

University President Michael K. Young said the university has been successful in limiting the spread of the virus so far this semester because students, faculty and staff have worked together.

“Even with this increase, there is no evidence of transmission of the virus in the classroom,” Young said. “As a community, we want to continue classes and other activities that advance our important educational mission. In order to do that, we need everyone to limit the size of gatherings, wear facial coverings and practice physical distancing. These precautions serve to reduce the transmission to others in our Aggie community and beyond. By doing this, we are displaying selfless service and protecting the health and wellbeing of our classmates, families and communities. Let’s continue to work together and rise to the challenge in the same spirit in which we started the semester.”

