Texas A&M in Second Place at Aggie Invitational

April 11, 2023 Sean Burnett

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick  |  Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s golf team stands in second place at the Aggie Invitational with a 9-under 567 after Monday’s two rounds.

 

The Maroon & White fired rounds of 4-under 284 and 5-under 283 at the par-72, 7,227-yard Traditions Club. Texas A&M trails the leader Louisville by 11 strokes heading into Tuesday’s final round.

 

Phichaksn Maichon leads Ol’ Sarge’s charges, registering rounds of 71 and 67 to sit in second place at 6-under 138, one stroke off the pace. He is one stroke behind individual leader Max Kennedy. The sophomore is looking for back-to-back titles after winning the Bearkat Invitational last week.

 

Playing as an individual, Michael Heidelbaugh is tied for fifth place at 4-under 140. He fired rounds of 72 and 68.

 

Jaime Montojo and Daniel Rodrigues are the next Aggies on the leaderboard. The duo is tied for 15th place at 1-under 143 with identical rounds of 71 and 72.

 

William Paysse and Vishnu Sadagopan ended the day at even 144 and are tied with four other golfers in 20th place to round out the Aggies’ fivesome.

 

Texas A&M also had Jimmy Lee (150), Evan Myers (150), Dallas Hankamer (153) and Matthew Denton (155) playing as individuals.

 

The third round wraps up with teams teeing off at 7:30 a.m. with Heidelbaugh in the first group on No. 1. The Aggie fivesome starts teeing off of No. 1 at 8:50 a.m.

TEAM SCORES

      1.      Louisville                                    281-275=556                -20

      2.      Texas A&M                                284-283=567                -9

      3.      TCU                                              286-283=569                -7

      4.      Baylor                                         290-288=578                +2

      5.      Little Rock                                 291-289=581                +4

   t-6.      Sam Houston                           289-292=581                +5

   t-6.      Houston                                      294-287-581                +5

      8.      North Texas                              291-291=582                +6

   t-9.      LSU                                              292-292=584                +8

     t9.      New Mexico State                  295-289=584                +8

    11.      Florida Gulf Coast                  295-291=586                +10

    12.      Memphis                                   292-297=589                +13

    13.      UTSA                                           301-291=592                +16

TEXAS A&M TEAM SCORES

   t-2.      Phichaksn Maichon                    71-67=138                -6

t-14.      Jaime Montojo                             71-72=143                -1

t-14.      Daniel Rodrigues                         71-72=143                -1

t-20.      William Paysse                             72-72=144                E

t-20.      Vishnu Sadagopan                      72-72=144                E

TEXAS A&M INDIVIDUALS

   t-5.      Michael Heidelbaugh                 72-68=140                -4

t-54.      Jimmy Lee                                      74-76=150                +6

t-54.      Evan Myers                                    73-77=150                +6

t-63.      Dallas Hankamer                         77-76=153                +9

t-69.      Matthew Denton                         79-76=155                +11