Texas A&M Hosts Texas State to Open Fall Schedule

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team is set to host Texas State in a 10-inning game Friday at 5 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

Admission is free for Friday’s game, as well as free parking and concession stands will be open.

The Aggies posted a 35-21 overall record in 2023, including 12 wins in SEC action, while making an NCAA Regional final appearance. Texas A&M returns nine letterwinners from 2023, including seven position starters and three pitchers. The Maroon & White added 10 newcomers, including six transfers and four true freshmen.

In head coach Trisha Ford’s first season in Aggieland, A&M won five of eight SEC series and registered the most conference wins since 2018. The Maroon & White ranked in the top 25 in all four nationally recognized polls (ESPN, NFCA, D1 Softball, Softball America) for six consecutive weeks and reached as high as No. 13 in the D1 Softball poll.

Friday is the first of five home fall games, while Texas A&M travels for two games.

2023 Fall Schedule

10/6 – vs Texas State

10/10 – at Texas-A&M Commerce

10/18 – at Texas

10/19 – vs Blinn CC

10/24 – vs McLennan CC

10/27 – Maroon & White Scrimmage

11/4 – vs Texas Women’s University