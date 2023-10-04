Texas A&M Hosting A Semiconductor Summit

Texas A&M is hosting a two day summit on computer semiconductors Wednesday and Thursday (October 3-4, 2023).

A&M system associate vice chancellor for research David Staack says this is a step towards getting a piece of 52 billion dollars in federal money to fund semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.

A co-host of this week’s summit is the newly created Texas A&M semiconductor institute. Staack says this is a coordinated effort of the A&M system’s 11 universities and eight agencies that in part deals with workforce development.

The A&M system, which is also a co-host of the summit, says leaders, researchers and stakeholders in the semiconductor industry will be participating.

The summit, according to the system, will feature discussions surrounding the future of the semiconductor industry, with a focus on manufacturing demands, industry growth, research and development, and industry trends.

The event will include guided tours of the RELLIS Campus, the Zachry Engineering Education Complex, and the Cyclotron Institute at Texas A&M University. The tours will an inside look at the state-of-the-art resources supporting semiconductor research and education.

Other participants include representatives from Samsung, Global Wafers, Texas Instruments, along with representatives from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office and Texas Rep. Greg Bonnen, chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Click below to hear David Staack’s visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

