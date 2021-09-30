Texas A&M Honors Council Appeals Discussed During September’s Faculty Senate Meeting

Changes in how Texas A&M students appeal allegations of academic misconduct and their grades were discussed during the September meeting of the university’s faculty senate.

The director of the honors council, Tim Powers, says combining the honors council investigation with the appeals hearing is designed to reduce a case load that has grown over the last ten years from 30 to 90 a year.

Powers says 83 to 87 percent of the allegations result in some type of sanction.

One faculty senate member asked that they get to appeal honors council decisions. Another member said faculty members need to be better prepared.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the September 13, 2021 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Listen to “Texas A&M's honor council is discussed during September's faculty senate meeting” on Spreaker.