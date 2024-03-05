Texas A&M High Jumper Names SEC Track Athlete Of The Week

News release from Texas A&M:

Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin was named NCAA Track & Field Athlete of the Week for her collegiate record-breaking performance at the SEC Indoor Championships, the organization announced Monday.

Distin rewrote the history books on the way to her third-straight SEC women’s high jump title, as she shattered the women’s NCAA indoor high jump record, becoming the first collegian to jump 2.00m/6-6.75. She cleared her opening six heights, all on the first attempt, to ensure her title. However, with eyes set on history. Distin raised the bar once again and on her third and final attempt she cleared the record-breaking mark.

In her three showings during the indoor season, she claimed three victories, as well as being the only woman in the nation to jump 1.97m/6-5.5 or better this year.

Distin now sets her sights on the NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston this weekend, where she looks to secure another three-peat of titles, this time on the national stage.