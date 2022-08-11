Texas A&M Health Science Center Closed Due To A Call Of A Suspicious Package

A Wednesday noon hour call to Texas A&M police (UPD) reporting a suspicious package in a laboratory on the second floor of a health science center (HSC) building led to an evacuation and inspection of all four HSC buildings.

UPD Lt. Bobby Richardson said the all clear was given at 4:50 p.m.

Other agencies responding to the HSC included police from College Station and Caldwell and the Burleson and Robertson County sheriff’s offices.

Click below for comments from Bobby Richardson, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

Statement from Texas A&M police:

At 12:08 pm today Texas A&M Police received a 911 call.

The caller stated that there was a suspicious device in a laboratory on the second floor of the Health Science Center.

A Health Science Center alert was sent out notifying those at the complex that the Health Science Center was closed for the rest of the day.

Transportation Services increased their bus routes to the complex to assist in evacuating the complex.

Police officers and K9’s are still searching the buildings at the complex.

Original story:

Texas A&M police reports the Health Science Center and associated doctor’s offices along Highway 47 in west Bryan are closed the rest of the day due to the call of a suspicious package.

The call came to 9-1-1 shortly after 12 noon.

K-9 officers from university and College Station police are at the scene, along with the College Station police department’s bomb squad.