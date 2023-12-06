Texas A&M Head Track & Field Coach Pat Henry Says New Indoor Facility Will Be Ready For Opener

Texas A&M Track & Field coach Pat Henry says the new R.A. “Murray” Fasken ’38 Indoor Track will be ready to go by the start of the 2024 season.

The Aggies are scheduled to open the 2024 indoor track season on January 13, hosting The McFerrin – 12 Degree Invitational. Henry says the new facility should be ready to go for the meet that will host six teams. Schools visiting include Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Oklahoma and TCU. Henry says the meets will have fewer teams than usual because they have limited space for warmups during the cold months.

The facility is part of the Bright Area Development Project, approved in May of 2022 by the board of regents. The total estimated cost was $55,000,000. The goal is to re-establish Texas A&M as a top host site for both SEC and NCAA Championships.

The track is located at the corner of George Bush Drive and Olsen Boulevard on West Campus. Henry said one of the perks of the new spot is that the team will not have to cross the tracks now when moving to the indoor facility. The 130,000-square-foot stadium will have a seating capacity of 4,000, all above ground level. It features a 200-meter, six-lane track with Mondo Super X 720 surface permanently banked at 12 degrees. The indoor track is World Athletics certified and slated to be the host of the 2025 SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Below are pictures of the progress on the track from head coach Pat Henry:



Texas A&M Track & Field will host the McFerrin – 12 Degree Invitational grand opening event on January 13. They will host the Ted Nelson Invitational January 20, and they will host the Charlie Thomas Invitational February 2-3.

You can listen to the interview with head coach Pat Henry below:

Listen to “Pat Henry – 12/06/2023” on Spreaker.