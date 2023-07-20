Texas A&M Has Another Senior Leadership Opening

Texas A&M is back to having at least three openings in senior leadership positions.

On the A&M president’s website, is the announcement that the chief operating officer of the university’s health operation is leaving.

Dr. Jon Mogford is returning to the U.S. defense department’s advanced research projects agency, which is also known as DARPA.

Taking over as interim COO is pharmacy school dean Indra Reddy.

The process for selecting an interim dean of the pharmacy school has not been determined.

The turnover in A&M’s health operation comes as the university earlier this week lost its interim dean of the college of arts and sciences and a national search continues for the next dean of the college of engineering.