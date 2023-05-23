For the first time since December of 2020, Texas A&M has a permanent provost.

Alan Sams was named the university’s chief academic officer on Tuesday.

He is responsible for more than 70,000 students on the main campus in College Station, along with branch campuses in Galveston and Qatar, and educational sites across Texas.

Sams, whose appointment becomes effective June 1, has served since August 2022 as interim provost.

Dr. Sams, who began his A&M career in 1987 as a faculty member, is in his third tour of duty in College Station. He returned in 2009 after serving as a dean at Clemson University and returned in 2022 after serving as a dean at Oregon State.

News release from Texas A&M:

Dr. Alan Sams has been named as provost and vice president for academic affairs for Texas A&M University, effective June 1. Sams currently serves as the interim provost for the university.

“Dr. Sams’ wealth of experience, as well as his knowledge and affinity for Texas A&M, uniquely qualifies him to lead our academic enterprise,” said Texas A&M University President Dr. M. Katherine Banks.

Sams joined the Texas A&M faculty in 1987 and rose to the rank of professor. He served as head of the Department of Poultry Science and interim head of the Department of Nutrition and Food Science during its formation at Texas A&M.

He also served as dean, executive associate dean and dean of the agriculture colleges at Clemson University, Texas A&M and Oregon State University. At Oregon State, he was the statewide director of the Agriculture Experiment Station and directed the agricultural extension programs. He returned to Texas A&M as vice president of operational innovation and currently serves as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.

As the chief academic officer, Sams will lead the university’s academic enterprise for over 70,000 students on the main campus in College Station, branch campuses in Galveston and Qatar, and educational sites across the state.

“I am honored to have the support of Chancellor Sharp and President Banks and thank them for allowing me to serve our students, faculty and staff as provost,” said Sams, who has served in the role as interim since August 2022. “Our shared vision of transformative education and translational research will foster the learning environment of Texas A&M and propel us to greater heights among the world’s leading institutions of higher learning.”

Sams earned a bachelor’s degree in poultry science and food and resource economics in 1982, a master’s degree in poultry science in 1984, and a doctorate in food science and human nutrition in 1987, all from the University of Florida.