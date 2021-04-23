Texas A&M Foundation Update And Summary Of A&M’s $4 Billion Dollar Capital Campaign To The Faculty Senate

In February, Texas A&M University announced the completion of its nine year, $4.25 BILLION dollar fundraising campaign.

The Lead By Example campaign involved the A&M Foundation, The Association of Former Students, The 12th Man Foundation, the George and Barbara Bush Foundation, and the Corps of Cadets Association.

The president of the A&M Foundation, Tyson Voekel, made a presentation at April’s A&M Faculty Senate meeting to summarize the campaign and what lies ahead.

Presentation materials from Tyson Voekel during the April 12, 2021 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Tyson Voekel's comments during the April 12, 2021 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

