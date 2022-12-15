Texas A&M Foundation President Shares Challenges With The Faculty Senate

Addressing challenges at the Texas A&M foundation was among the questions asked of foundation president Tyson Voekel during the December 12, 2022 meeting the A&M faculty senate.

The first of four challenges Voekel mentioned was what he described as “interesting economic times”. He said the foundation’s endowment has lost $250 million dollars during the current economic cycle. He also said others have lost more.

Voekel also said that the foundation has been affected by the university’s reorganization plan and the number of interim deans and other leadership positions. He also said that said they are starting to get some clarity about the university’s future.

A third issue is recruiting and retention of employees.

And Voekel said the foundation is still in its transition of a restructure of its organization and database that began two and a half years ago.

