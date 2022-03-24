Texas A&M Formally Introduces Joni Taylor as Next Women’s Basketball Coach

The Texas A&M athletics department officially introduced Joni Taylor as its next head women’s basketball coach Thursday afternoon at Reed Arena.

Attending the introductory press conference were athletics director Ross Bjork, deputy athletics director Kristen Brown and former Aggie head coach Gary Blair, along with several players and staff.

Taylor was also joined by her husband, Darius, and their two daughters.

Taylor, a 43-year-old Meridian, Miss. native, comes to Aggieland from the University of Georgia, where she led the Lady Bulldogs to a 140-75 overall record the last seven seasons.

Her teams also advanced to four NCAA Tournaments, including a second round appearance in 2021-22.

