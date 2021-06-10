Texas A&M formally introduces Jim Schlossnagle as new Aggie Baseball coach

Hundreds of people packed in to Kyle Field’s Hall of Champions Thursday afternoon to welcome new Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle to Aggieland.

Athletics Director Ross Bjork was the first to speak, providing details on the hiring process before introducing Schlossnagle to the stage.

Afterwards, the new Aggie coach joined members of the media for a press conference.

The 50-year-old Schlossnagle comes to Texas A&M from TCU, where he led the Horned Frogs to 15 NCAA Tournament appearances and five College World Series trips in 18 years.

He fills a void left by Rob Childress, whose contract was not renewed after 16 seasons with the Aggies.

Listen to “Schlossnagle Introductory Event (6.10.21)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Jim Schlossnagle Introductory Press Conference (6.10.21)” on Spreaker.

