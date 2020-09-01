Texas A&M Football’s Tucker to Sit Out in Support of BLM

Texas A&M defensive back Derrick Tucker has elected to sit out the 2020 season in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Walk by faith not by sight… It's only through faith that we can see the impossible become possible.✊🏾🖤🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7OebBj4iNp — ⚡️4OE🔱 (@DerrickTucker19) September 1, 2020

Tucker becomes the third Aggie player to opt out of the 2020 season, and the second defensive back (corner Elijah Blades announced Monday night he was sitting but gave no reason why). Redshirt sophomore quarterback James Foster was the first to opt out.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA has ruled that players who voluntarily sit out the season can still retain their year of eligibility.

Tucker, a junior from Manvel, TX, played in four games for Texas A&M last season after seeing action in 10 games in 2018.