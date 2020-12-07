Texas A&M Football’s Game vs Ole Miss Postponed

No. 5 Texas A&M Football has postponed this Saturday’s home game against Ole Miss as the Rebels deal with COVID-19 cases and quarantine protocols within the program.

The teams were originally slated to play on November 21st at Kyle Field, but that match-up was postponed due to coronavirus quarantines on the Aggie team.

“While we are extremely disappointed to miss the opportunity to play our last home game of the 2020 season and honor our senior class, we understood that any scenario throughout this public health crisis was a possibility. After completing eight games, our players, coaches, staff, and administration should be commended for setting the stage for a successful season and playing this great game as safely as possible. We cannot wait to get back on the field against Tennessee on December 19, and finish this season as strong as possible and continue to build our program under Coach Fisher’s leadership.”

Ross Bjork, Texas A&M Director of Athletics

“We’ve stressed throughout 2020, and it’s a great lesson about life, control what you can control. It’s unfortunate we are unable to play Ole Miss this week. I feel for our seniors who were looking forward to being recognized and playing at Kyle Field. We will go back to work controlling what we can, and that is preparing to play Tennessee next week.”

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Head Football Coach

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics