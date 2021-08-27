Texas A&M Football’s Clemons arrested on multiple charges

Texas A&M Football “super senior” Micheal Clemons has been suspended from the team indefinitely following an arrest by university police.

The story was first reported by Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.

Clemons, a sixth year defensive lineman from Garland, was arrested Thursday for unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.

He was released from the Brazos County jail Friday morning after posting an $11,400 bond.

Clemons becomes the second Aggie starting defensive lineman to be arrested this off-season.

Teammate McKinley Jackson was jailed earlier this month on two drug charges, including possession of a controlled substance.

He was briefly suspended but has since returned to the team.

The Aggies are slated to kick-off the 2021 season on Saturday, September 4th against Kent State at Kyle Field.