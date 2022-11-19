Texas A&M Football Tops UMass on Senior Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Despite rainy and cold conditions, Texas A&M defeated UMass, 20-3, on Saturday inside Kyle Field on Senior Day.

Freshman quarterback Conner Weigman finished 11-of-19 through the air for 191 yards with one touchdown, while freshman running back Le’Veon Moss added 12 carries for a team-high 78 yards. Moss scored on a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for his first career score.

A&M’s (4-7) defense limited UMass (1-10) to just 168 yards of total offense. Senior safety Demani Richardson and junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper logged a team-high seven tackles.

Listen to “Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher (11.19)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie OL Layden Robinson (11.19)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie LB Edgerrin Cooper (11.19)” on Spreaker.

