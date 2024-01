Texas A&M Football head coach Mike Elko is reportedly set to name Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins as the new wide receivers coach.

The news was first reported yesterday by Billy Liucci of TexAgs. Wiggins has coached at Alabama since 2019, where he coached Devonta Smith to the first Heisman for a wide receiver since 1991.

Wiggins joins Elkos new offensive hires, including Trooper Taylor, Collin Klein and Adam Cushing.