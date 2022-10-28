Texas A&M Football Team Scratches “Bonfire”, Will Enter to Aggie Drum Line, “Aggie War Hymn”

Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork says the Aggie Football team will now enter Kyle Field to the sounds of the Aggie Drum Line and “Aggie War Hymn”.

After further reflection of options, we will not choose a song for the team entrance into Kyle Field-we will use sound effects & Aggie Drum Line transitioning to the War Hymn. The 12th Man creates the best environment in college football-see you on Saturday night! #BTHOolemiss https://t.co/1BmzibbZVr — Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) October 28, 2022

Bjorks’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after he told viewers of his Facebook Live show “Yell & Review”, that the team would be pivoting away from the Kanye West song “Power”, which has been a part of the Aggies’ entrance since 2012.

West has come under fire recently for inflammatory and antisemitic comments he made on a podcast.

Bjrok said the team would instead enter to an instrumental version of Childish Gambino’s “Bonfire”, which has been used for the Aggies’ second half entrances this season.

However, that song received blowback due to its explicit lyrics (although no words were planned to be played over the Kyle Field speakers).

Texas A&M (3-4) is slated to host No. 15 Ole Miss Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Fan Zone Show with Scott Clendenin and Zach Taylor gets underway at 3:30 on 1620/94.5 WTAW.