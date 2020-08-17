Texas A&M Football Season Schedule Is Announced

Texas A&M football will open the 2020 season at Kyle Field against Vanderbilt.

The Commodores are the first of five Aggie home games.

A&M will also host Arkansas, Florida, LSU, and Ole Miss.

From Texas A&M athletics:

Texas A&M Football will open the 2020 season against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field on September 26, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

The remainder of the 2020 schedule will be revealed at 6 p.m. (CT) on the SEC Network.

Texas A&M owns a 2-0 advantage in the all-time series between the two schools with wins in the 2013 and 2015 seasons. The first meeting was a 56-24 victory in College Station while A&M registered a 25-0 shutout in Nashville in the most recent matchup.

In addition to Vanderbilt, Texas A&M will welcome Arkansas, Florida, LSU and Ole Miss to College Station. The Aggies will travel to Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee.