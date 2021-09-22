Texas A&M Football Releases 2022 Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The complete 2022 Texas A&M Football schedule was announced by the Southeastern Conference Tuesday evening.

Texas A&M hosts SEC foes Ole Miss (Oct. 29), Florida (Nov. 5) and LSU (Nov. 26) at Kyle Field in the 2022 season. The Aggies will travel to Mississippi State (Oct. 1), Alabama (Oct. 8), South Carolina (Oct. 22) and Auburn (Nov. 12), along with the neutral site matchup against Arkansas in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 24.

Additionally, the Maroon & White will host four non-conference games at Kyle Field, Sam Houston State (Sept. 3), App State (Sept. 10), Miami (FL) (Sept. 17) and UMass (Nov. 19).

2022Texas A&M Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Sam Houston State Kyle Field

Sept. 10 App State Kyle Field

Sept. 17 Miami (FL) Kyle Field

Sept. 24 vs. Arkansas* Arlington, Texas

Oct. 1 at Mississippi State* Starkville, Miss.

Oct. 8 at Alabama* Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Oct. 22 at South Carolina* Columbia, SC

Oct. 29 Ole Miss* Kyle Field

Nov. 5 Florida* Kyle Field

Nov. 12 at Auburn* Auburn, Ala.

Nov. 19 UMass Kyle Field

Nov. 26 LSU* Kyle Field

* – SEC Game