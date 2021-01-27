Texas A&M Football Releases 2021 Schedule

By: Matt Callaway, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The complete 2021 Texas A&M Football schedule was announced by the Southeastern Conference Wednesday afternoon.

Texas A&M hosts SEC foes Mississippi State (Oct. 2), Alabama (Oct. 9), South Carolina (Oct. 23), and Auburn (Nov. 6) at Kyle Field in the 2021 season. The Aggies will travel to Missouri (Oct. 16), Ole Miss (Nov. 13) and LSU (Nov. 27), along with the neutral site matchup against Arkansas in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 25.

Additionally, the Maroon & White will host three non-conference games at Kyle Field, New Mexico (Sept. 18) and Prairie View A&M (Nov. 20) along with the season-opener Kent State (Sept. 4). The final non-conference matchup is the previously announced trip to the home of the Denver Broncos to take on Colorado (Sept. 11).

Texas A&M wrapped up the 2020 season on an eight-game win streak, the longest streak by the Maroon & White since the 1998 campaign, to finish the season 9-1 and ranked No. 4 by both the AP and Coaches Poll. In the regular season, the Aggies went 8-1 against an all-SEC slate as they compiled the most victories against conference foes since joining the SEC for the 2012 season.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets or call the 12th Man Foundation at 888-99-AGGIE (888-992-4443) to explore all available ticketing options to attend one or more of the Aggies’ seven home games this fall. Additionally, fans can fill out the form on this page and a 12th Man Foundation representative will contact them to discuss ticketing options.

2021 Texas A&M Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Kent State Kyle Field Sept. 11 at Colorado Denver, Colo. Sept. 18 New Mexico Kyle Field Sept. 25 vs. Arkansas* Arlington, Texas Oct. 2 Mississippi State* Kyle Field Oct. 9 Alabama* Kyle Field Oct. 16 at Missouri* Columbia, Mo. Oct. 23 South Carolina* Kyle Field Nov. 6 Auburn* Kyle Field Nov. 13 at Ole Miss* Oxford, Miss. Nov. 20 Prairie View A&M Kyle Field Nov. 27 at LSU* Baton Rouge, La.

* – SEC Game