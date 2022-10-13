Texas A&M Football Practice Canceled Due to Bomb Threat

Texas A&M Football canceled practice Thursday due to a bomb threat made for Kyle Field.

The Eagle’s Travis Brown was the first to report the cancelation.

The threat came in at around 1:25 p.m., forcing athletes and staff to evacuate the Bright Football Complex.

University Police, along with three K-9 units and other law enforcement officials, conducted a thorough search of both the complex and the stadium before issuing an all clear at 3:49 p.m.

The Aggies are in a bye this week before hitting the road for South Carolina on October 22nd.