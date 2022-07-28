Texas A&M Football Players Launch College Station NIL Club

Members of the Texas A&M Football team officially launched the College Station NIL Club (CSNC) Thursday afternoon.

The club, which directly benefits current players, will give fans access to exclusive content, meet and greets, Q&As and interviews in exchange for paid memberships.

According to the club’s website, all players are invited to participate, and proceeds will be split equally among active participants.

Fan memberships start at $5 per month.

For more, go to https://www.collegestationnilclub.com/.