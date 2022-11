Texas A&M Football held its weekly press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the team’s 13-10 loss to Auburn, as well as this coming Saturday’s home game against UMass.

Visiting with the media were Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, wide receiver Jalen Preston and defensive back Demani Richardson.

Listen to “Jimbo Fisher (11.14)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie WR Jalen Preston (11.14)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Demani Richardson (11.14)” on Spreaker.