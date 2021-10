Members of the No. 17 Texas A&M Football team met with the media Monday to discuss the team’s 35-14 win over Missouri, as well as Saturday’s upcoming home game against South Carolina.

Taking the dais was head coach Jimbo Fisher along with wide receivers Ainias Smith and Jalen Preston, and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal.

Listen to “Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie WR Ainias Smith” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie WR Jalen Preston” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie DL DeMarvin Leal” on Spreaker.