Members of the Texas A&M Football team met with the media Monday to discuss last week’s bye, as well as this upcoming Saturday’s game at South Carolina.

Taking the stage were Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, tight end Max Wright, and defensive back Antonio Johnson.

Listen to “Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher (10.17)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie TE Max Wright (10.17)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie DB Antonio Johnson (10.17)” on Spreaker.