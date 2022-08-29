Texas A&M Football Media Day: Sam Houston State

Texas A&M Football held its first game week press conference of the 2022 seasons Monday at Kyle Field.

Visiting with the media were Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, offensive lineman Layden Robinson, defensive back Antonio Johnson, safety Demani Richardson and wide receiver/punt return Ainias Smith.

The Maroon & White are set to kick-off the season on Saturday, September 3rd against Sam Houston State.

Listen to “Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher (8.29.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie OL Layden Robinson (8.29.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie DB Antonio Johnson (8.29.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie S Demani Richardson (8.29.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie WR/PR Ainias Smith (8.29.22)” on Spreaker.

