Texas A&M Football Media Day: Ole Miss

Texas A&M Football held its weekly media day Monday afternoon to discuss the team’s 20-3 win over Auburn as well as this Saturday’s game at Ole Miss.

Taking the dais was Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher along with offensive lineman Kenyon Green, wide receiver Ainias Smith, defensive lineman Tyree Johnson and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

Listen to “Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie OL Kenyon Green” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie WR Ainias Smith” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie DL Tyree Johnson” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie LB Edgerrin Cooper” on Spreaker.

