Texas A&M Football held its weekly press conference at Kyle Field Monday to discuss the team’s loss to South Carolina, as well as this Saturday’s home game against No. 15 Ole Miss.

Taking the dais were Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, tight end Max Wright, defensive back Demani Richardson and kicker Randy Bond.

Listen to “Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher (10.24)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie TE Max Wright (10.24)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie DB Demani Richardson (10.24)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie PK Randy Bond (10.24)” on Spreaker.