Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and several Aggie players joined the media via ZOOM Monday to discuss the team’s three week COVID-19 break, as well as Saturday’s up-coming tilt with LSU.

The Aggies and Tigers kick-off at 6 p.m. at Kyle Field. Broadcast will be on 1620/94.5 WTAW & radioaggieland.com.

Listen to “Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie RB Isaiah Spiller” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie RB Ainias Smith” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie DL Jayden Peevy” on Spreaker.