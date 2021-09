Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher visited with the media Monday afternoon to discuss the team’s 41-10 season opening win over Kent State, as well as this Saturday’s matchup against Colorado in Denver.

Joining Fisher on the dais were Aggie safety Demani Richardson and running back Devon Achane.

Listen to “Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie S Demani Richardson” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie RB Devon Achane” on Spreaker.