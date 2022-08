Texas A&M Football opened its fall camp Wednesday afternoon at the Coolidge Practice Facility.

Speaking with the media beforehand were head coach Jimbo Fisher, wide receiver/punt return Ainias Smith and defensive back Antonio Johnson.

The Aggies are set to kick-off the 2022 season on Saturday, September 3rd at home against Sam Houston State.

Listen to “Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher (8.3.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie WR/PR Ainias Smith (8.3.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie DB Antonio Johnson (8.3.22)” on Spreaker.