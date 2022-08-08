Texas A&M Football Holds Open Practice

Texas A&M Football held its first open practice of the Fall Sunday at Kyle Field.

Fans were invited to watch the team conduct drills in preparation for September 3rd’s season opener against Sam Houston State.

The team also held a media day feature Coach Jimbo Fisher, as well as several assistants and players.

Listen to “Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher (8.7.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Darrell Dickey” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach James Coley (8.7.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie Defensive Coordinator DJ Durkin” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie Running Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Elijah Robinson (8.7.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie OL Layden Robinson (8.7.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie RB Devon Achane (8.7.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie LB Edgerrin Cooper (8.7.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie P Nik Constantinou (8.7.22)” on Spreaker.

