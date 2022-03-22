Texas A&M Football Holds NFL Pro Day 2022

March 22, 2022 Zach Taylor

A total of 11 Texas A&M football players participated in the team’s NFL Pro Day Tuesday inside the McFerrin Athletic Center.

Among the Aggies who showcased their skills were defensive end Demarvin Leal, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, offensive lineman Kenyon Green and safety Leon O’Neal Jr.

All-in-all, 60 NFL personnel representing all 32 teams were in attendance, including one scout from the CFLs Edomonton Elks.

Also present were general managers from the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, as well as Houston head coach Lovie Smith.

Aggie Participants:

                                        DE Micheal Clemons

                                        OL Kenyon Green

                                        LB Aaron Hansford

                                        OL Jahmir Johnson

                                        DL Tyree Johnson/met with teams did not test

                                        DL DeMarvin Leal

                                        S   Leon O’Neal Jr.

                                        DL Jayden Peevy

                                        PK Seth Small

                                        RB Isaiah Spiller

                                        TE Jalen Wydermyer

Other Players:

                                        WR Caleb Eagans (East Texas Baptist Univ.)

                                        DB Travon Fuller (Tulsa)

                                        DB Kyle Meyers (Florida St./Tulane)

                                        DB Moses Reynolds (Incarnate Word)

                                        DL Josh Rogers (Buffalo)

                                        QB Nick Starkel (San Jose St.)

 

Numbers:

 

Bench                                                    18—       Jahmir  Johnson

Vertical                                                  35.5—   Leon O’Neal Jr.

                                                                35–        Micheal Clemons

                                                                34.5–    Aaron Hansford

40-Yard                                                   4.5–       Kyle Meyers

                                                                4.6–       Isaiah Spiller

                                                                4.6–       Aaron Hansford

5-10-5 Shuttle                                       4.22-      Leon O’Neal Jr.

                                                               4.27-      Isaiah Spiller

3 Cone                                                    6.83-      Leon O’Neal Jr.

                                                                7.20–    Micheal Clemons

                                                                7.20-      DeMarvin Leal

 

