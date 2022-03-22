Texas A&M Football Holds NFL Pro Day 2022

A total of 11 Texas A&M football players participated in the team’s NFL Pro Day Tuesday inside the McFerrin Athletic Center.
Among the Aggies who showcased their skills were defensive end Demarvin Leal, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, offensive lineman Kenyon Green and safety Leon O’Neal Jr.
All-in-all, 60 NFL personnel representing all 32 teams were in attendance, including one scout from the CFLs Edomonton Elks.
Also present were general managers from the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, as well as Houston head coach Lovie Smith.
Aggie Participants:
DE Micheal Clemons
OL Kenyon Green
LB Aaron Hansford
OL Jahmir Johnson
DL Tyree Johnson/met with teams did not test
DL DeMarvin Leal
S Leon O’Neal Jr.
DL Jayden Peevy
PK Seth Small
RB Isaiah Spiller
TE Jalen Wydermyer
Other Players:
WR Caleb Eagans (East Texas Baptist Univ.)
DB Travon Fuller (Tulsa)
DB Kyle Meyers (Florida St./Tulane)
DB Moses Reynolds (Incarnate Word)
DL Josh Rogers (Buffalo)
QB Nick Starkel (San Jose St.)
Numbers:
Bench 18— Jahmir Johnson
Vertical 35.5— Leon O’Neal Jr.
35– Micheal Clemons
34.5– Aaron Hansford
40-Yard 4.5– Kyle Meyers
4.6– Isaiah Spiller
4.6– Aaron Hansford
5-10-5 Shuttle 4.22- Leon O’Neal Jr.
4.27- Isaiah Spiller
3 Cone 6.83- Leon O’Neal Jr.
7.20– Micheal Clemons
7.20- DeMarvin Leal
