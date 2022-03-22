Texas A&M Football Holds NFL Pro Day 2022

A total of 11 Texas A&M football players participated in the team’s NFL Pro Day Tuesday inside the McFerrin Athletic Center.

Among the Aggies who showcased their skills were defensive end Demarvin Leal, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, offensive lineman Kenyon Green and safety Leon O’Neal Jr.

All-in-all, 60 NFL personnel representing all 32 teams were in attendance, including one scout from the CFLs Edomonton Elks.

Also present were general managers from the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, as well as Houston head coach Lovie Smith.

Aggie Participants:

DE Micheal Clemons

OL Kenyon Green

LB Aaron Hansford

OL Jahmir Johnson

DL Tyree Johnson/met with teams did not test

DL DeMarvin Leal

S Leon O’Neal Jr.

DL Jayden Peevy

PK Seth Small

RB Isaiah Spiller

TE Jalen Wydermyer

Other Players:

WR Caleb Eagans (East Texas Baptist Univ.)

DB Travon Fuller (Tulsa)

DB Kyle Meyers (Florida St./Tulane)

DB Moses Reynolds (Incarnate Word)

DL Josh Rogers (Buffalo)

QB Nick Starkel (San Jose St.)

Numbers:

Bench 18— Jahmir Johnson

Vertical 35.5— Leon O’Neal Jr.

35– Micheal Clemons

34.5– Aaron Hansford

40-Yard 4.5– Kyle Meyers

4.6– Isaiah Spiller

4.6– Aaron Hansford

5-10-5 Shuttle 4.22- Leon O’Neal Jr.

4.27- Isaiah Spiller

3 Cone 6.83- Leon O’Neal Jr.

7.20– Micheal Clemons

7.20- DeMarvin Leal

