Texas A&M football has signed another player to the 2021 class, inking three star Australian offensive lineman Jordon Moko.

The 6-5, 330 pound Aussie is a transfer from Snow College (UT), where he was set to play for the Badgers in 2020 before their season was canceled.

Moko becomes the 24th player in this year’s Aggie class, which is currently ranked No. 6 in the nation, according to 247.