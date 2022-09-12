Texas A&M Football Falls 18 Spots in New AP Poll

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1 Georgia (2-0)
2 Alabama (2-0)
3 Ohio State (2-0)
4 Michigan (2-0)
5 Clemson (2-0)
6 Oklahoma (2-0)
7 USC (2-0)
8 Oklahoma State (2-0)
9 Kentucky (2-0)
10 Arkansas (2-0)
11 Michigan State (2-0)
12 BYU (2-0)
13 Miami (FL) (2-0)
14 Utah (1-1)
15 Tennessee (2-0)
16 North Carolina State (2-0)
17 Baylor (1-1)
18 Florida (1-1)
19 Wake Forest (2-0)
20 Ole Miss (2-0)
21 Texas (1-1)
22 Penn State (2-0)
23 Pittsburgh (1-1)
24 Texas A&M (1-1)
25 Oregon (1-1)
