Texas A&M Football drops out of AP Top 25

No. 15 Texas A&M Football has dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll following Saturday’s 26-22 loss to Mississippi State at Kyle Field.

It marks the first time since the 2019 season that the Aggies have been left out of the rankings.

They did receive 41 votes, which would put them at No. 27.

1 Alabama

2 Georgia

3 Iowa

4 Penn State

5 Cincinnati

6 Oklahoma

7 Ohio State

8 Oregon

9 Michigan

10 BYU

11 Michigan State

12 Oklahoma State

13 Arkansas

14 Notre Dame

15 Coastal Carolina

16 Kentucky

17 Ole Miss

18 Auburn

19 Wake Forest

20 Florida

21 Texas

22 Arizona State

23 NC State

24 SMU

25 San Diego State

Complete Rankings

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Tennessee Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Kansas State 2, Appalachian State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1

Dropped from rankings: Texas A&M 15, Fresno State 18, UCLA 20, Baylor 21, Clemson 25