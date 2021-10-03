Texas A&M Football drops out of AP Top 25

No. 15 Texas A&M Football has dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll following Saturday’s 26-22 loss to Mississippi State at Kyle Field.
It marks the first time since the 2019 season that the Aggies have been left out of the rankings.
They did receive 41 votes, which would put them at No. 27.
1 Alabama
2 Georgia
3 Iowa
4 Penn State
5 Cincinnati
6 Oklahoma
7 Ohio State
8 Oregon
9 Michigan
10 BYU
11 Michigan State
12 Oklahoma State
13 Arkansas
14 Notre Dame
15 Coastal Carolina
16 Kentucky
17 Ole Miss
18 Auburn
19 Wake Forest
20 Florida
21 Texas
22 Arizona State
23 NC State
24 SMU
25 San Diego State
Complete Rankings
Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Tennessee Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Kansas State 2, Appalachian State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1
Dropped from rankings: Texas A&M 15, Fresno State 18, UCLA 20, Baylor 21, Clemson 25