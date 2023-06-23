Texas A&M Football Coach Terry Price Passes Away

Terry Price, Texas A&M defensive ends coach, passed away Friday at the age of 55.

Price played at Texas A&M from 1986 – 1989 and had been part of the coaching staff since 2012.

Arrangements are pending.

News release from Texas A&M Football:

Texas A&M football letterman and longtime Southeastern Conference football coach Terry Price passed away today.

“Terry was not only a great Aggie, football coach and recruiter, he was an even better husband, father and man,” Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “The impact he had on this program and his players is immeasurable. Our football family has suffered an incredible loss. We will continue to hold Kenya and the boys in our thoughts and prayers.”

Price, known around Aggieland as “TP”, was born Apr. 5, 1968, in Atlanta, Georgia and played high school football at Plano High School in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Price was recruited by Aggie football coach Jackie Sherrill and played on the defensive line for coach R.C. Slocum. A four-year letterman (1986-89), Price helped the Aggies win Southwest Conference titles in 1986 and 1987 and led the Aggie defensive line in tackles as a junior and senior. His senior season he was named All-SWC and earned honorable mention All-America honors by The Sporting News. During his playing days, the Aggies lost only three games on Kyle Field.

Price was drafted in the 10th round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He played two seasons in the NFL for the Bears and the Miami Dolphins before returning to finish his degree and begin his coaching career on Coach Slocum’s staff in 1992.

After serving on the Aggie coaching staff in 1992 and 1993, Price moved to Western Kentucky where he coached defensive line and was the strength coach in 1994. In 1995, Price began his SEC coaching career as an assistant at Ole Miss (1995-98) before moving to Auburn (1999-2008) and then back to Ole Miss (2009-11). After the 2011 season, he accepted a position at Texas Tech before he was hired back at Texas A&M under head coach Kevin Sumlin in 2012. Price has remained on the Aggie defensive coaching staff since that time serving with head coach Jimbo Fisher.

An excellent recruiter and developer of young men, Price worked with NFL standouts such as Myles Garrett, Justin Madubuike and DeMarvin Leal among others.

An accomplished grill master, Price’s barbecuing skills were legendary.

Price is survived by his wife, Kenya, and children Alexander and Devin.

