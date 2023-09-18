Texas A&M Football Beats ULM

Credit to Rachel Perreault, Director, Athletics Communications:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies scored on their first seven drives in a 47-3 rout of the ULM Warhawks Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M outgained ULM in total offense yards for the day to the tune of 557-222. Ol’ Sarge’s charges owned a 399-95 advantage in passing yardage.

Conner Weigman registered his second consecutive 300-yard passing day, going 25-for-29 with 337 yards and one touchdown. He came up one yard shy of his career high. Max Johnson completed 7-of-11 passes for 62 yards and one touchdown off the bench.

Texas A&M’s defense held ULM to just eight first downs in the game, including four through the first three quarters. The Aggies held the Warhawks to 1-of-12 on 3rd-down conversions with their first successful attempt coming on the final drive.

Ainias Smith led the receiving corps with seven catches for 127 yards, his first 100-yard game of the season and the fifth of his career. Jahdae Walker added five receptions for 110 yards and one TD. The duo racked up over 100 yards apiece before halftime.

Texas A&M rolled to 359 yards of total offense in the first half, spearheaded by Weigman’s passing. The sophomore quarterback connected on 19-of-23 for 287 yards and one TD through the air. He also scampered for a 19-yard score midway through the second quarter as the Aggies staked claim to a 17-3 edge.

The Aggies’ two other first half touchdowns were a 12-yard Weigman-to-Walker aerial strike with 2:26 remaining in the first quarter and a 4-yard Amari Daniels run with :48 remaining in the first half. The Maroon & White led 27-3 at the intermission.

Texas A&M scored on a 21-yard Rueben Owens rush at the 5:54 mark of the third quarter and Johnson tossed a 13-yard pass to Raymond Cottrell early in the fourth quarter for the Aggies’ second half touchdowns.

The Aggie ground game averaged 4.8 yards per carry and totaled 158 on the day. Owens led the rushing attack with 51 yards one eight totes. Le’Veon Moss added 46 yards on eight runs.

Randy Bond was 4-for-4 on field goals, including hitting a career-long 52-yarder with 7:11 left in the fourth quarter to cap the game’s scoring.