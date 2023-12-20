Texas A&M Football Adds to Roster During Early Signing Period

Early national signing day is here, and Texas A&M is a far cry from the number one ranked class of 2022. They are currently ranked 21st in the ESPN rankings and 19th in 247Sports rankings.

The Aggies have had the following players sign letters of intent today:

4 Star OL Blake Ivy of League City, TX – Top 300

4 Star OL Isendre Ahfua of Seattle, WA – Top 300

4 Star S Jordan Pride of Blountstown, FL – Top 300

4 Star OL Ashton Funk of Katy, TX – Top 300

4 Star WR Izaiah Williams of Tampa Bay, FL

3 Star S Myles Davis of Converse, TX

3 Star LB Jordan Lockhart of Bellflower, CA

3 Star TE Eric Karner of Elmhurst, IL

3 Star DE Kendall Jackson of Gainesville, FL

3 Star QB Miles O’Neill of Princeton, NJ

The Aggies went through a coaching change mid-season and lost commitments from eight prospects in this cycle. Five-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman flipped to Auburn, wide receiver Dre’lon Miller flipped to Colorado and Weston Davis, Coen Echols and Gabriel Reliford left as well. The program has also seen five-star prospects Walter Nolen, LT Overton and Evan Stewart enter the transfer portal. Overton has transferred to Alabama.

A&M Still has a commitment from five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley, but he said today that he will not sign during the early signing period. He is expected to visit LSU and Tennessee next month and he is also being pursued by Texas and Oklahoma. McKinley committed when Jimbo Fisher was the head coach and was pursued heavily by defensive line coach Elijah Robinson and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin. The Aggies are also waiting on five-star defensive back commit Terry Bussey to sign a letter of intent.