Texas A&M Football Adds Former Bryan Viking Nic Scourton From Purdue

Purdue edge rusher and former Bryan Viking Nic Scourton has committed to transfer to Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Scourton led the Big Ten in sacks last season with 10 and added 15 tackles for loss. He was the 24th ranked pass rusher in the nation last year, according to Pro Football Focus and had the most sacks by a Purdue player since the 2010 season.

Scourton is the 10th transfer picked up by Mike Elko and the Aggies this offseason.

Below is a screenshot of Bryan ISD’s post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on the transfer: