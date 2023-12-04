Texas A&M Football Accepts Invitation to the TaxAct Texas Bowl

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M football accepted an invitation to the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston and will face No. 22 Oklahoma State of the Big 12 on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

“I am so proud of these young men for their effort and commitment to me, our staff, Texas A&M and to each other,” interim head coach Elijah Robinson said. “Any transition is difficult, but this Aggie team is a brotherhood. I know they will give great effort and we look forward to the TaxAct Texas Bowl and we have great respect for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.”

“A postseason bowl game is a reward to the players, coaches, staff and the 12th Man,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “The opportunity for this group of Aggies to come together and compete one more time in an NFL stadium in our backyard is exciting. We look forward to facing Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl and the opportunity to play in front of the 12th Man.”

Tickets for the Texas Bowl will be available for purchase at 12thMan.com/Tickets The priority deadline for tickets is Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. All tickets for the game will be digital and additional information will be sent to buyers at a later date.

“We are happy for another chance to come together as a team of brothers to compete for Texas A&M and the 12th Man,” quarterback Jaylen Henderson said. “We are excited to play in an NFL stadium and we know Oklahoma State will be a great challenge.”

The invitation marks the 45th bowl selection for Texas A&M and its fourth appearance in the Texas Bowl. The Aggies hold a 2-1 record playing in the Texas Bowl, as well as a 3-2 record in Houston bowls, and are 3-1 all-time in NRG Stadium.

The bowl matchup will be the 29th meeting in program history for the Aggies and Cowboys, with A&M boasting an 18-10 series advantage. The most recent meeting in the series was the 2019 Texas Bowl when the Maroon & White topped No. 25 Oklahoma State, 24-21.