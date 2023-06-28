Texas A&M finishes No. 24 in 2022-23 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Standings

Credit article and photo to 12thman.com

CLEVELAND – Texas A&M placed No. 24 overall in the final 2022-23 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings. Texas A&M has now finished in the top 25 of the Directors’ Cup 17 straight times.

“The mission of Texas A&M Athletics is to create opportunities through championship athletics and I’m extremely proud of the hard work by our student-athletes, coaches and staff throughout the 2022-23 school year,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “It was gratifying to see the women’s tennis and women’s golf teams win SEC Championships, men’s basketball and baseball play in SEC Championship games, and three teams finish in the top five nationally. While we are constantly pushing for more consistent success at the highest level, seventeen straight years in the top 25 of the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup is an amazing run of consistency, and I’m certain that greater years are in our future.”

Fourteen of Texas A&M’s 19 NCAA-sponsored athletics programs contributed points to the final standings, including top five efforts by women’s golf (No. 3), women’s outdoor track & field (No. 5) and women’s tennis (No. 5).

At the conference level, the SEC led all Division I conferences with eight institutions in the top-25 – Florida (5th), Tennessee (6th), Georgia (7th), LSU (9th), Alabama (12th), Arkansas (13th), Kentucky (18th) and Texas A&M (24th).

The LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships.

2022-23 Division I Top 25 Programs

1 Stanford Pac-12 1412.00 2 Texas Big 12 1370.50 3 Ohio State Big Ten 1170.75 4 Virginia ACC 1105.50 5 Florida SEC 1091.50 6 Tennessee SEC 1078.75 7 Georgia SEC 1072.50 8 North Carolina ACC 1068.00 9 LSU SEC 1062.25 10 USC Pac-12 1048.00 11 Michigan Big Ten 1045.75 12 Alabama SEC 1037.75 13 Arkansas SEC 1031.50 14 UCLA Pac-12 1000.25 15 Penn State Big Ten 986.00 16 Duke ACC 977.80 17 Florida State ACC 909.25 18 Kentucky SEC 899.75 19 North Carolina State ACC 893.00 20 Notre Dame ACC 884.00 21 Washington Pac-12 861.75 22 California Pac-12 833.25 23 Oklahoma Big 12 813.75 24 Texas A&M SEC 808.75 25 Oklahoma State Big 12 800.00

2022-23 SEC only

RK School Pts. 5 Florida 1091.50 6 Tennessee 1078.75 7 Georgia 1072.50 9 LSU 1062.25 12 Alabama 1037.75 13 Arkansas 1031.50 18 Kentucky 899.75 24 Texas A&M 808.75 33 South Carolina 671.05 36 Auburn 657.50 39 Ole Miss 593.75 50 Missouri 477.50 56 Vanderbilt 437.25 57 Mississippi State 430.00

Texas A&M in the Directors’ Cup final standings

Year Place Points 2022-23 No. 24 808.75 2021-22 No. 25 794.75 2020-21 No. 19 846.25 2019-20 ** 2018-19 No. 15 933.75 2017-18 No. 10 1005.50 2016-17 No. 12 986.50 2015-16 No. 12 962.00 2014-15 No. 17 892.75 2013-14 No. 10 1022.00 2012-13 No. 5 1131.50 2011-12 No. 9 990.25 2010-11 No. 8 1090.50 2009-10 No. 6 1070.75 2008-09 No. 13 976.00 2007-08 No. 12 1031.00 2006-07 No. 18 881.00 2005-06 No. 23 649.50 2004-05 No. 26 566.25 2003-04 No. 16 714.00 2002-03 No. 28 551.25 2001-02 No. 37 519.50 2000-01 No. 26 517.00 1999-00 No. 27 522.00 1998-99 No. t39 230.00 1997-98 No. t38 230.00 1996-97 No. 30 427.00 1995-96 No. 20 524.50 1994-95 No. 37 329.50 1993-94 No. 24 454.50

** No ranking due to COVID-19 pandemic