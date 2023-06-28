Texas A&M finishes No. 24 in 2022-23 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Standings

June 28, 2023 Sean Burnett

CLEVELAND – Texas A&M placed No. 24 overall in the final 2022-23 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings. Texas A&M has now finished in the top 25 of the Directors’ Cup 17 straight times.

“The mission of Texas A&M Athletics is to create opportunities through championship athletics and I’m extremely proud of the hard work by our student-athletes, coaches and staff throughout the 2022-23 school year,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “It was gratifying to see the women’s tennis and women’s golf teams win SEC Championships, men’s basketball and baseball play in SEC Championship games, and three teams finish in the top five nationally.  While we are constantly pushing for more consistent success at the highest level, seventeen straight years in the top 25 of the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup is an amazing run of consistency, and I’m certain that greater years are in our future.”

Fourteen of Texas A&M’s 19 NCAA-sponsored athletics programs contributed points to the final standings, including top five efforts by women’s golf (No. 3), women’s outdoor track & field (No. 5) and women’s tennis (No. 5).

At the conference level, the SEC led all Division I conferences with eight institutions in the top-25 – Florida (5th), Tennessee (6th), Georgia (7th), LSU (9th), Alabama (12th), Arkansas (13th), Kentucky (18th) and Texas A&M (24th).

The LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships.

2022-23 Division I Top 25 Programs

1

Stanford

Pac-12

1412.00

2

Texas

Big 12

1370.50

3

Ohio State

Big Ten

1170.75

4

Virginia

ACC

1105.50

5

Florida

SEC

1091.50

6

Tennessee

SEC

1078.75

7

Georgia

SEC

1072.50

8

North Carolina

ACC

1068.00

9

LSU

SEC

1062.25

10

USC

Pac-12

1048.00

11

Michigan

Big Ten

1045.75

12

Alabama

SEC

1037.75

13

Arkansas

SEC

1031.50

14

UCLA

Pac-12

1000.25

15

Penn State

Big Ten

986.00

16

Duke

ACC

977.80

17

Florida State

ACC

909.25

18

Kentucky

SEC

899.75

19

North Carolina State

ACC

893.00

20

Notre Dame

ACC

884.00

21

Washington

Pac-12

861.75

22

California

Pac-12

833.25

23

Oklahoma

Big 12

813.75

24

Texas A&M

SEC

808.75

25

Oklahoma State

Big 12

800.00

2022-23 SEC only

RK

School

Pts.

5

Florida

1091.50

6

Tennessee

1078.75

7

Georgia

1072.50

9

LSU

1062.25

12

Alabama

1037.75

13

Arkansas

1031.50

18

Kentucky

899.75

24

Texas A&M

808.75

33

South Carolina

671.05

36

Auburn

657.50

39

Ole Miss

593.75

50

Missouri

477.50

56

Vanderbilt

437.25

57

Mississippi State

430.00

 

Texas A&M in the Directors’ Cup final standings

Year

Place

Points

2022-23

No. 24

808.75

2021-22

No. 25

794.75

2020-21

No. 19

846.25

2019-20

**

2018-19

No. 15

933.75

2017-18

No. 10

1005.50

2016-17

No. 12

986.50

2015-16

No. 12

962.00

2014-15

No. 17

892.75

2013-14

No. 10

1022.00

2012-13

No. 5

1131.50

2011-12

No. 9

990.25

2010-11

No. 8

1090.50

2009-10

No. 6

1070.75

2008-09

No. 13

976.00

2007-08

No. 12

1031.00

2006-07

No. 18

881.00

2005-06

No. 23

649.50

2004-05

No. 26

566.25

2003-04

No. 16

714.00

2002-03

No. 28

551.25

2001-02

No. 37

519.50

2000-01

No. 26

517.00

1999-00

No. 27

522.00

1998-99

No. t39

230.00

1997-98

No. t38

230.00

1996-97

No. 30

427.00

1995-96

No. 20

524.50

1994-95

No. 37

329.50

1993-94

No. 24

454.50

** No ranking due to COVID-19 pandemic